Autumn 2016, Vol. 46 No. 3

                    

Special Commentary

       Rebalancing Offshore Balancing
        by Michael G. Roskin

Adapting to Strategic Change

       The US Army's Postwar Recoveries
        by Brian McAllister Linn

       Organizational Change and Adaptation in the US Army
        by J. P. Clark

       Rightsizing the Army in Austere Times
        by Charles Hornick, Daniel Burkhart, and Dave Shunk

Myths about the Army Profession

       Five Myths about Our Future
        by Don M. Snider

       Five Myths about Military Ethics
        by C. Anthony Pfaff

On Strategic Communications Today

       Using Information in Contemporary War
        by James P. Farwell and Darby J. Arakelian

       Enhancing US Efforts to Inform, Influence, and Persuade
        by Christopher Paul

       Information and Warfare: The Israeli Case
        by Gideon Avidor and Russell W. Glenn

 

DEPARTMENTS

From the Editor

Commentary and Reply

Book Reviews

Cumulative Index of Parameters Articles and Review Essays

Many contributors to Parameters retain the copyright for their articles. Individuals who access Parameters articles on the Internet are expected to observe the copyright laws regarding making or distributing copies of those articles. For reprint requests, click here.

Index of Books Reviewed in Parameters

This index lists only those books and CD-ROMs that are received by Parameters from the publishers and are subsequently reviewed in the journal. In some instances, review essays mention additional titles that are not listed below. This index reflects only those books reviewed since 1996.

Index of Commentaries & Replies in Parameters

2015

Cunningham, G. K. "On 'Battlefield Euthanasia: Should Mercy-Killings Be Allowed?'" Spring 2015. p. 133 (For the author's reply, see page 134.)

Warren, Jason W. "On 'Defeating the Islamic State.'" Spring 2015. p. 129 (For the author's reply, see page 131.)

Wood, Dakota L. "On 'Fighting the 'Islamic State' The Case for US Ground Forces." Summer 2015. p. 109 (For the author's reply, see page 112)

2014

Becker, Jeff. "On 'Predicting Future War.'" Summer 2014. p. 81 (For the author's reply, see page 82.)

Blank, Stephen. "On 'Strategy Versus Statecraft in Crimea.'" Autumn 2014. p. 127 (For the author's reply, see page 128.)

Bolan, Christopher J. "On 'Printing Strategic Communications: Countering the Appeal of ISIS.'" Winter 2014 - 15. p. 141 (For the author's reply, see page 143.)

Greentree, Todd. "On 'Reforming the Afghan Security Forces.'" Winter 2014 - 15. p. 145 (For the author's reply, see page 147.)

Mason, Chris. “On ‘Confronting Africa’s Sobels.’” Spring 2014. p. 113. (For the authors’ reply, see page 114.)

Mayer, Christopher. "On 'Military Professionalism & Private Military Contractors.'" Autumn 2014. p. 134 (For the author's reply, see page 136.)

Mewett, Christopher. "On 'Strategy Versus Statecraft in Crimea.'" Autumn 2014. p. 130 (For the author's reply, see page 132.)

Moriarty, J. Thomas, II. “On ‘The True Tragedy of American Power.’” Spring 2014. pp. 115-16. (For the author’s reply, see6 pages 116-17.)

Tomlin, J. Kane. “On ‘Rebalancing US Military Power.’” Spring 2014. pp. 118-19. (For the author’s reply, see pages 119-20.)

2013

Dunlap, Charles J., Jr. "On 'The Lure of Strike.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 121-24.

Finney, Nathan K. "On 'US Options in Syria.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 138-39.

Franke, Ulrike. "On 'Drones and US Strategy: Costs and Benefits.'" Summer 2013. pp. 119-23.

Gregory, Robert H. "On 'Reaffirming the Utility of Nuclear Weapons.'" Summer 2013. pp. 124-27.

Lai, David. "On 'Imbalance in the Taiwan Strait.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 135-37.

Lee, Jeong. "On 'Strategic Landpower in the Indo-Asia-Pacific."" Winter 2013-14. pp. 128-30. (For the author's reply, see pp. 132-34.)

MacKenzie, Megan. "On 'Women in Battle.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 128-132.

Percy, Sarah. "On "Women in Battle.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 125-127. (For the authors' replies, see pp.130-32.)

Perry, James D. "On 'Strategic Landpower in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 131-34.

Ricks, Thomas E. "On 'American Landpower and Modern US Generalship.'" Summer 2013. pp. 117-23.

