Information and Warfare: The Israeli Case by Gideon Avidor and Russell W. Glenn

Enhancing US Efforts to Inform, Influence, and Persuade by Christopher Paul

Using Information in Contemporary War by James P. Farwell and Darby J. Arakelian

Five Myths about Military Ethics by C. Anthony Pfaff

Five Myths about Our Future by Don M. Snider

Myths about the Army Profession

Rightsizing the Army in Austere Times by Charles Hornick, Daniel Burkhart, and Dave Shunk

Organizational Change and Adaptation in the US Army by J. P. Clark

This index lists only those books and CD-ROMs that are received by Parameters from the publishers and are subsequently reviewed in the journal. In some instances, review essays mention additional titles that are not listed below. This index reflects only those books reviewed since 1996.

Index of Commentaries & Replies in Parameters

2015

Cunningham, G. K. "On 'Battlefield Euthanasia: Should Mercy-Killings Be Allowed?'" Spring 2015. p. 133 (For the author's reply, see page 134.)

Warren, Jason W. "On 'Defeating the Islamic State.'" Spring 2015. p. 129 (For the author's reply, see page 131.)

Wood, Dakota L. "On 'Fighting the 'Islamic State' The Case for US Ground Forces." Summer 2015. p. 109 (For the author's reply, see page 112)

2014

Becker, Jeff. "On 'Predicting Future War.'" Summer 2014. p. 81 (For the author's reply, see page 82.)

Blank, Stephen. "On 'Strategy Versus Statecraft in Crimea.'" Autumn 2014. p. 127 (For the author's reply, see page 128.)

Bolan, Christopher J. "On 'Printing Strategic Communications: Countering the Appeal of ISIS.'" Winter 2014 - 15. p. 141 (For the author's reply, see page 143.)

Greentree, Todd. "On 'Reforming the Afghan Security Forces.'" Winter 2014 - 15. p. 145 (For the author's reply, see page 147.)

Mason, Chris. “On ‘Confronting Africa’s Sobels.’” Spring 2014. p. 113. (For the authors’ reply, see page 114.)

Mayer, Christopher. "On 'Military Professionalism & Private Military Contractors.'" Autumn 2014. p. 134 (For the author's reply, see page 136.)

Mewett, Christopher. "On 'Strategy Versus Statecraft in Crimea.'" Autumn 2014. p. 130 (For the author's reply, see page 132.)

Moriarty, J. Thomas, II. “On ‘The True Tragedy of American Power.’” Spring 2014. pp. 115-16. (For the author’s reply, see6 pages 116-17.)

Tomlin, J. Kane. “On ‘Rebalancing US Military Power.’” Spring 2014. pp. 118-19. (For the author’s reply, see pages 119-20.)

2013

Dunlap, Charles J., Jr. "On 'The Lure of Strike.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 121-24.

Finney, Nathan K. "On 'US Options in Syria.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 138-39.

Franke, Ulrike. "On 'Drones and US Strategy: Costs and Benefits.'" Summer 2013. pp. 119-23.

Gregory, Robert H. "On 'Reaffirming the Utility of Nuclear Weapons.'" Summer 2013. pp. 124-27.

Lai, David. "On 'Imbalance in the Taiwan Strait.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 135-37.

Lee, Jeong. "On 'Strategic Landpower in the Indo-Asia-Pacific."" Winter 2013-14. pp. 128-30. (For the author's reply, see pp. 132-34.)

MacKenzie, Megan. "On 'Women in Battle.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 128-132.

Percy, Sarah. "On "Women in Battle.'" Autumn 2013. pp. 125-127. (For the authors' replies, see pp.130-32.)

Perry, James D. "On 'Strategic Landpower in the Indo-Asia-Pacific.'" Winter 2013-14. pp. 131-34.

Ricks, Thomas E. "On 'American Landpower and Modern US Generalship.'" Summer 2013. pp. 117-23.