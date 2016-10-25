Text Browser Navigation Bar: Main Site Navigation and Search | Current Page Navigation | Current Page Content
Alternative Governance Structures in Megacities: Threats or Opportunities? Authored by Ms. Diane E. Chido.
U.S.-China Competition: Asia-Pacific Land Force Implications A U.S. Army War College Integrated Research Project in Support of U.S. Army Pacific Command and Headquarters, Department of the Army, Directorate of Strategy and Policy (HQDA G-35), Edited by Prof. William G. Braun, III, Dr. David Lai.
The Army War College Review Vol. 2 No. 3, Edited by Dr. Larry D Miller.
Investigating the Benefits and Drawbacks of Realigning the National Guard Under the Department of Homeland Security, Authored by Dr. Ryan Burke, Dr. Sue McNeil.
Cyberspace: Malevolent Actors, Criminal Opportunities, and Strategic Competition, Edited by Dr. Phil Williams, Dr. Dighton Fiddner.
Strategic Insights: Unlearned Lessons and the Dual-System Problem, Dr. Robert D. Lamb
Strategic Insights: Syria Safe Zones, Dr. Azeem Ibrahim
Strategic Insights: Think Before You Post: A Message to Those in Uniform, Colonel Heidi A. Urben
Strategic Insights: Thinking Strategically About Latin America and the Caribbean, Dr. R. Evan Ellis
Colloquium Brief: U.S. Army War College 25th Annual Strategy Conference Carlisle, Pennsylvania, April 8-10, 2014 — Balancing the Joint Force to Meet Future Security Challenges, Dr. Richard Weitz
Strategic Insights: An EU Military Headquarters: A Cure in Search of an Illness? Dr. John R. Deni
Strategic Insights: Bridging the Civil-Military Gap, Dr. Tami Davis Biddle
Strategic Insights: The "U.S. Factor" in China's Problems, Dr. David Lai
Infinity Journal has published a special issue (https://www.infinityjournal.com/) on International Relations in the Professional Military Educational System. This includes articles by authors from the U.S. Military Academy as well as the Netherlands, Latvia, Norway, Denmark, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Dr. M. Chris Mason delivers an insightful look into the challenge the Afghan government is facing in The Strategic Lessons Unlearned from Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan: Why the ANSF Will Not Hold, and the Implications for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan
SSI Adjunct Research Prof. Azeem Ibrahim has written an article for the Huffington Post: By Destroying Churches and Relics, ISIS Claims Mohammad Was Wrong.
YEMEN
SSI's Dr. W. Andrew Terrill sheds some light on the Iranian Involvement in Yemen.
The Struggle for Yemen and the Challenge of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Carlisle, PA: U.S. Army War College, June 2013, ISBN 1-58487-576-3.
The Conflicts in Yemen and U.S. National Security, Carlisle, PA: U.S. Army War College, January 2010. ISBN 1-58487-474-0.
The U.S. Army War College Guide to National Security Issues is available:
Volume 1: Theory of War and Strategy
Volume 2: National Security Policy and Strategy