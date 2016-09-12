Strategic Insights: Cyber (In)Security, the Americas, and U.S. National Security , Dr. Jose de Arimateia da Cruz

Strategic Insights: Thinking Strategically About Latin America and the Caribbean , Dr. R. Evan Ellis

Strategic Insights: Think Before You Post: A Message to Those in Uniform , Colonel Heidi A. Urben

YEMEN

SSI's Dr. W. Andrew Terrill sheds some light on the Iranian Involvement in Yemen.

The Struggle for Yemen and the Challenge of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Carlisle, PA: U.S. Army War College, June 2013, ISBN 1-58487-576-3.

The Conflicts in Yemen and U.S. National Security, Carlisle, PA: U.S. Army War College, January 2010. ISBN 1-58487-474-0.

The U.S. Army War College Guide to National Security Issues is available:

Volume 1: Theory of War and Strategy

Volume 2: National Security Policy and Strategy